Everton – Tottenham live! Stream link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Tottenham: A pair of increasingly desperate sides are set to face off in something of a last stand for the Premier League’s top-four race at Goodison Park on Friday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

EVERTON – TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Each side started the season strongly — Everton with four straight victories and a surprise season-opening victory over Spurs, who rebounded quickly and sat atop the Premier League as late as Dec. 15 — before trailing off considerably during the second half. Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Tottenham are 7th in the table (six points back of 4th-place West Ham United) and the Toffees sit just below them another point back (but with a game in hand).

Tottenham find themselves completely incapable of protecting a lead after they’re scored to go ahead, while Everton have had trouble with the scoring part of the equation all season long. You have to scroll down to 12th place (Wolves) to find a side with fewer goals scored than Everton after the Toffees wandered the field aimlessly for 90 minutes against Brighton Monday. At the same time these are two sides in poor form as their respective seasons and hopes go up in flames, that fact also makes them extremely desperate, which can be a very good, or very bad, thing this time of year.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Tottenham this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Tottenham (INJURY REPORT)

Everton

OUT: Yerry Mina (adductor), Bernard (undisclosed), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (adductor), Allan (undisclosed), Andre Gomes (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf).

Tottenham Hotspur

OUT: Matt Doherty (knock), Ben Davies (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+225) | Tottenham (+120) | Draw (+230)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Spurs’ ability to throw away leads appears greater than Everton’s inability to create chances and score goals. Harry Kane looks like scoring (or assisting) every time he takes the field, but will his contributions be all for naught? Everton 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Everton – Tottenham and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS