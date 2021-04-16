Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is FA Cup time again, as the semifinals see four Premier League teams collide for a spot in the final of the famous competition.

Chelsea v. Manchester City and Leicester City v. Southampton takes center stage at Wembley this weekend and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site at the home of English soccer to bring you coverage of both games.

All eyes will be on Man City as they aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive, while USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen could stand in the way of fellow American Christian Pulisic, with Steffen playing in all of City’s FA Cup games so far and Pulisic the main man for Chelsea right now.

Also, the Foxes against the Saints on Sunday will see fans return to stadiums for the first time in 2021, as the UK government is allowing 4,000 locals to attend as part of a test event for how large-scale crowds can return.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the quarterfinal round promises plenty.

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

How to watch, lineups

When: Saturday and Sunday (Apr. 17-18)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup semifinal schedule

Saturday, 12:30pm ET: Chelsea v. Manchester City

Sunday, 1:30pm ET: Leicester City v. Southampton

Semifinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

(+360) Chelsea v. Manchester City (-125). Draw: +250

(-110) Leicester City v. Southampton (+290). Draw: +260

FA Cup semifinal score predictions

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Leicester City 3-1 Southampton

Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

Manchester City: -130

Leicester City: +320

Chelsea: +400

Southampton: +1000

