Mourinho pleads ‘Let me be optimistic’ as Kane hurt in Spurs draw

Tottenham Hotspur boss twice asked the interviewer to allow him to be optimistic regarding the injury suffered by Harry Kane late in a 2-2 draw at Everton on Friday, but he might be referencing a few things.

The draw leaves Spurs five points off the top four with six matches left on their Premier League schedule, and the injury to brace-bagging Kane puts a trophy into question, too.

Tottenham meets Southampton at home on Wednesday before the League Cup Final versus Man City at Wembley Stadium on April 25.

“It’s too early to say something,” Mourinho said. “For him to leave the pitch 2-2 with a couple of minutes to go is obviously because he felt something but let me be optimistic and believe he has time to recover,” Mourinho said.

“Let me be optimistic and believe that’s nothing serious. It’s more than obvious that he’s a very important player for us.”

Kane is in marvelous form, making his stoppage-time exit while limping on one of his historically-challenged ankles a major concern.

Kane’s goals gave him 21 on the season to pace the Golden Boot race, and his 13 assists also lead the Premier League.

In the 28 seasons of the Premier League era, only Newcastle’s Andy Cole turned that particular trick in 1993-94.

“Both strong crosses but great finishing. He’s the kind of playes when you’re on the bench, when you see the first touch and the control, we are used to seeing that in training and we know that he’s a fantastic finisher. Two beautiful goals but not a surprise to those who see him do that day after day in training.”

Mourinho was also asked about pointed comments from one of his former players, as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba claimed that his old boss is fickle with players and inferior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a communicator.

Mourinho, as he does, bit on the bait without looking like he sunk his teeth into it.

“I would like to say that I couldn’t care less what he says. I couldn’t care less. Not interested at all.”

