The Premier League run-in is here and the business end of the season will provide plenty of drama, as always, as the countdown to the final day on May 23 is on.

So, what is left to play for? Who needs what? Which teams will be scrapping away in the final seven games of the season?

Our weekly series, the run-in, keeps you fully up to date on all of the different battles going on up and down the Premier League.

Below we focus on the all-important race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, which is more interesting that it has been for the last decade, and perhaps longer.

This will be epic.

Premier League top-four battle: The run-in analysis

Let’s assume that runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-place Manchester United (nine points above fifth place) will finish in the top four, and that leaves two Champions League spots up for grabs. Six into two does not go.

So, who else is in the mix?

There are just eight points between Leicester City in third and Everton in 8th, and the latter also have a game in-hand so that gap could close further.

Right now, upstarts Leicester and West Ham are in the driving seat but Chelsea and Liverpool are now lurking just outside the top four and Jurgen Klopp’s men have a much easier schedule, on paper, than the other top four contenders.

Leicester City

Current position: 3rd

Games played: 31

Current points: 56

Goal difference: +18

Remaining schedule: West Brom (H), Crystal Palace (H), Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (A), Tottenham (H)

West Ham United

Current position: 4th

Games played: 31

Current points: 55

Goal difference: +12

Remaining schedule: Newcastle (A), Chelsea (H), Burnley (A), Everton (H), Brighton (A), West Brom (A), Southampton (H)

Chelsea

Current position: 5th

Games played: 31

Current points: 54

Goal difference: +19

Remaining schedule: Brighton (H), West Ham (A), Fulham (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (H), Aston Villa (A)

Liverpool

Current position: 6th

Games played: 31

Current points: 52

Goal difference: +16

Remaining schedule: Leeds (A), Newcastle (H), Man United (A), Southampton (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

Current position: 7th

Games played: 31

Current points: 49

Goal difference: +17

Remaining schedule: Everton (A), Southampton (H), Sheffield United (H), Leeds (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (H), Leicester (A)

Everton

Current position: 8th

Games played: 30

Current points: 48

Goal difference: +3

Remaining schedule: Tottenham (H), Arsenal (A), Aston Villa (H), West Ham (A), Sheffield United (H), Wolves (H), Man City (A)

