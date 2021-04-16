Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane scored twice but limped off the pitch with a stoppage-time ankle injury as Tottenham Hotspur drew Everton 2-2 at Goodison Park on Friday.

His injury will alarm Spurs fans given both their uncertain top four and top seven statuses, plus a League Cup Final ahead with Man City.

Neither team will be happy with the point, as Spurs move onto 50 points and will finish the weekend at least five points back of fourth place while Everton holds 49 points and needs one more point but has one more match to play.

Both teams led in the contest as Gylfi Sigurdsson both equalized and put Everton ahead in the contest.

Three things we learned from Everton – Tottenham

1. Kane is Tottenham, ankle is worrying: Should Harry Kane leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer because the club fails to make the Champions League, the absence from Europe’s top tournament will not have anything to do with the forward. Kane scored two and could’ve had a third, the first a classy settle and side volley and the second a clinical reaction to unlucky defending from Everton.

Opta shared a wild statistic after Kane completed his brace, Tweeting that Kane, “has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under Jose Mourinho (45 goals, 17 assists) – no Premier League player has more goal involvements in this period (since 23/11/2019).”

So all of that, plus the stat below in Man of the Match (spoiler alert) make his stoppage-time injury all the more concerning. Kane’s ankles have been the only thing holding him back in his career, and any absence will hit Spurs’ season goals hard.

2. Both sides eagerly respond to set backs, but sloppiness stops goal fest: Spurs were up 1-0 for all of four minutes when Sigurdsson converted a James Rodriguez-won penalty to level the score, and Tottenham returned the show of resilience when Kane nabbed his second within six minutes of the Icelandic veteran’s second. As teams wear down with injuries and the sloppiness that comes with so many fixtures in a congested period of time, there’s no question that Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti had the guys motivated to win. They just couldn’t perform at the right level. This was a four-goal game that could’ve had seven or eight on the board).

3. Sigurdsson makes some history: He feels like a player who’s both been around longer than his 31 years and scored more goals than the 67 he’s bagged in the Premier League, and Sigurdsson’s stone-cold penalty conversion was raised by his exceptional second goal. The Icelandic star, raced into the heart of the box and opened up his hips to spin a first-touch shot inside the post in a manner that belied the difficulty of the task at hand. His 24th and 25th PL goals for Everton put him in solid company amongst midfielders, as he’s bagged 25 or more goals and 15 or more assists for both Everton and Swansea (25+16 for the Toffees and 34+30 for Swans).

Man of the Match: Harry Kane

The English star’s incredible season is finally on pace for the Golden Boot after Kane bagged his 20th and 21st PL goals of the season to join 13 assists in leading both categories among Premier League players. Only Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) has achieved that feat.

Everton – Tottenham recap

Heung-min Son overcooked an early free kick from the right and that was more than a good indicator of what we’d see in the first 20 minutes between these two.

Some cutting edge arrived in the 22nd minute when Richarlison was slipped into shooting position by James Rodriguez, curling a shot that Hugo Lloris got low to slap away from danger.

Tottenham made it 1-0 when an attempted cross was nodded by Michael Keane onto the path of Kane, who is Harry Kane and rarely misses open look from just outside the six.

Everton got a chance to level the score when a Real connection saw Sergio Reguilon barge into James, leading to Sigurdsson’s penalty kick.

Lloris was back in the save column when James used Joe Rodon as a screen to lash a low shot on goal.

Kane played Son inside the box in the 52nd minute, but the South Korean who could only shoot into Jordan Pickford after the keeper closed down.

Tanguy Ndombele took a pass from Kane after the striker bulled his way out of a jam. The Frenchman’s shot took a wicked turn and looped over the cross bar.

Richarlison had the ball in the goal near the hour mark but the assistant referee’s flag denied Everton its first lead of the match.

Everton took the lead soon after, though, as Sigurdsson opened his hips to score a sensational first touch goal after substitute Seamus Coleman spring a foray into the final third and terrific cross.

Hugo Lloris made some wonderful saves on the day but would’ve been unable to do anything when Richarlison blazed an 85th-minute rebound of an excellent stop over the bar.

