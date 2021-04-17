Bundesliga: Bayern moves closer to title as 2nd, 3rd, 4th all drop points

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lost in the buzz of Hansi Flick intending to leave Bayern Munich was a darn good game between the Bundesliga leaders and their third-place hosts.

[ MORE: Sheffield Utd relegated | Norwich promoted ]

Bayern is closing in on a ninth-straight Bundesliga crown following a 3-2 win over Wolfsburg, the losing home side joining second-place Leipzig and fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt in dropping points while the leaders grew their table lead to seven points with five matches left.

Former Chelsea starlet Jamal Musiala scored a pair of first-half goals as Bayern looked set to cruise to a win with a 3-1 halftime lead over Wolfsburg.

But Max Philipp scored within 10 minutes of halftime to bring Wolfsburg back within a goal and the hosts coming despite the absence of Maximilian Arnold and Joshua Guilavogui.

That said, Bayern was missing Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, and Corentin Tolisso, and will be happy to have held on for another three points.

Bayern has not lost in seven matches, six of them wins, in burnishing their title credentials.

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Gladbach’s ice-cold February and early March has given way to a spring rebirth, and now outgoing boss Marco Rose’s team is in danger of taking a European slot from his future home of Borussia Dortmund.

Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini, Matthias Ginter, and Hannes Wolf scored as Gladbach scored with all four of their shots on target in depriving Eintracht third place on the table.

Gladbach now has 43 points in 29 matches, three behind Dortmund who plays Sunday versus Werder Bremen.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Koln

Jamaican international Leon Bailey had two goals and an assist and Moussa Diaby also had a goal and an assist as Bayer moved into fifth place for at least a day.

Koln continues to be in serious trouble, now 17th on the table. They are three points back of the playoff spot and four behind automatic safety. Will they get to a 50th Bundesliga season or be relegated for the second time in four years.

Elsewhere

RB Leipzig 0-0 Hoffenheim — Friday

Augsburg 0-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Union Berlin 2-1 Stuttgart

Freiburg 4-0 Schalke

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen — 9:30am ET Sunday

Mainz v Hertha Berlin — postponed

