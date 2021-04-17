Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings were quite straightforward, as the Blues were better and City were nowhere near their best.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

A second half goal from Hakim Ziyech won it for Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel’s side were more confident throughout and Pep Guardiola’s men will not win the quadruple this season.

Here are the marks for the Chelsea – Manchester City player ratings.

Chelsea player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6 – Did not have a lot to do, but looked calm on the ball.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Solid as ever and led by example.

Antonio Rudiger: 6 – Caught out of position on a few occasions, but got away with it.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Used all of his experience to keep Gabriel Jesus quiet. Some great blocks.

Reece James: 7 – Plenty of runs forward in the first half and always a threat. His deliveries weren’t quite at it.

N’Golo Kante: 9 – He was everywhere. What a player. Amazing display.

Jorginho: 7 – Kept things ticking over nicely alongside Kante, and dictated tempo of the game.

Ben Chilwell: 7 – Should have scored in the first half. Solid defensively.

Hakim Ziyech: 8 – Scored the all important goal, should have scored another and had one disallowed. Popped up in dangerous areas.

Mason Mount: 6 – A quiet game, which is very rare from him. Subbed off in second half.

Timo Werner: 7 – Did really well to set up Ziyech and caused City so many problems with his runs in-behind.

Substitutions

Christian Pulisic (70′ on for Mount): 7 – Looked sharp and scored a great goal late on that was ruled out for offside.

Emerson (79′ on for Ziyech): N/A

Kai Havertz (79′ on for Werner): N/A

Kurt Zouma (88′ on for Silva): N/A

Manchester City player ratings

Zack Steffen: 6 – Could have been positioned better on the goal, but made up for it with a fine save to deny Ziyech moments later.

Joao Cancelo: 5 – Caught out by Werner’s pace on the winning goal and sloppy on the ball.

Ruben Dias: 7 – Some really good last-ditch tackles, and did his best to hold things together.

Aymeric Laporte: 6 – Was outmuscled numerous times and looked off the pace.

Benjamin Mendy: 5 – Didn’t provide an attacking threat and lost the battle versus James.

Rodri: 6 – Couldn’t get on the ball as much as usual.

Fernandinho: 6 – Did his best to get City going but should have picked up three or four yellow cards. Sluggish.

Ferran Torres: 4 – Hardly touched the ball in a very poor display. Subbed off in second half.

Kevin de Bruyne: 6 – Had a few classy passes and crosses, but went off injured right at start of second half. That sucked the life out of City.

Raheem Sterling: 4 – Woeful display. Lashed one shot over and kept taking too many touches on the ball.

Gabriel Jesus: 5 – One half decent run and shot in the first half and never looked confident in attack.

Substitutions

Phil Foden (48′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Clipped in a few good crosses, but City couldn’t get him on the ball enough.

Ilkay Gundogan (64′ on for Torres): 6 – A couple of shooting chances, but couldn’t make them count.

