LONDON — It is FA Cup time again, as the semifinals see four Premier League teams collide for a spot in the final of the famous competition.

Chelsea v. Manchester City and Leicester City v. Southampton takes center stage at Wembley this weekend and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site at the home of English soccer to bring you coverage of both games.

All eyes will be on Man City as they aim to keep their quadruple hopes alive, while USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen could stand in the way of fellow American Christian Pulisic, with Steffen playing in all of City’s FA Cup games so far and Pulisic the main man for Chelsea right now.

Also, the Foxes against the Saints on Sunday will see fans return to stadiums for the first time in 2021, as the UK government is allowing 4,000 locals to attend as part of a test event for how large-scale crowds can return.

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

Live analysis from Wembley on Chelsea – Manchester City

Team news: The big team news is Kepa starting in goal for Chelsea, who also start Ziyech and Werner in attack. Man City start USMNT goalkeeper Steffen in goal, while Dias and Laporte start at center back with Stones on the bench. Sergio Aguero isn’t in the squad.

Atmosphere is building among the very small number of people inside the stadium. Both teams out warming up. Helicopters buzzing overhead. What a game this should be.

Man City going for the quadruple and Chelsea in fine form under Thomas Tuchel. Something has to give!

https://twitter.com/JPW_NBCSports/status/1383445938442694657

Hello from Wembley! A stunning day here in London, and some really intriguing team news.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1383442697050935303

How to watch, lineups

When: Saturday and Sunday (Apr. 17-18)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup semifinal schedule

Saturday, 12:30pm ET: Chelsea v. Manchester City

Sunday, 1:30pm ET: Leicester City v. Southampton

FA Cup semifinal score predictions

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Leicester City 3-1 Southampton

