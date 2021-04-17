Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — It is FA Cup time again, as the semifinals see four Premier League teams collide for a spot in the final of the famous competition.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 and Leicester City v. Southampton then takes center stage at Wembley this weekend and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site at the home of English soccer to bring you coverage of both games.

The Foxes against the Saints on Sunday will see fans return to stadiums for the first time in 2021, as the UK government is allowing 4,000 locals to attend as part of a test event for how large-scale crowds can return.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

How to watch, stream

When: Saturday and Sunday (Apr. 17-18)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup semifinal schedule

Saturday, 12:30pm ET: Chelsea v. Manchester City

Sunday, 1:30pm ET: Leicester City v. Southampton

Semifinal betting odds – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

(+360) Chelsea v. Manchester City (-125). Draw: +250

(-110) Leicester City v. Southampton (+290). Draw: +260

FA Cup semifinal score predictions

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Leicester City 3-1 Southampton

Outright winners – Provided by our partners Pointsbet

Manchester City: -130

Leicester City: +320

Chelsea: +400

Southampton: +1000

ANALYSIS ON CHELSEA – MANCHESTER CITY

FULL TIME! Aside from a late chance Sterling smashed over the bar, City created nothing and their quadruple hopes are over. Chelsea reach the FA Cup final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and they were sharper and hungrier throughout.

NO GOAL! Pulisic scores a beauty in stoppage time, but the offside flag goes up, correctly. What a goal that was, and Pulisic can’t believe he was just offside.

SUB: Pulisic comes off the bench to replace Mount, as the two Pennsylvanian natives who grew up 50 miles apart collide with Steffen in goal for City. USMNT, assemble!

WHAT A SAVE! Zack Steffen denies Ziyech, who is clean through, brilliantly. The USMNT goalkeeper stands tall to stop Chelsea, and Ziyech, grabbing a second goal in quick succession. Big, big stop.

GOALLLL! Timo Werner sets up Ziyech to make it 1-0. Chelsea get the goal they deserve, as Cancelo was caught out by Timo Werner, and Zack Steffen caught in nomansland as Werner squares to Ziyech.

INJURY! Oh no, Kevin de Bruyne comes off with an injury. Phil Foden replaces him. Big blow for Man City, as De Bruyne seems to have jarred his ankle. KDB looks furious as he hobbles off here at Wembley, but the injury doesn’t look too serious. City have some huge games coming up, so surely that is just a precaution. City will hope so…

HALF TIME! A half Chelsea had the better of, as Ziyech had a goal disallowed and James and Chilwell both went close. City started to wake up before the break, but Pep will not be happy with that.

Not many chances as half time nears. James flashed a shot just wide, then was booked for a foul on Fernandinho. The City midfielder should have been booked for a foul on Mount before that.

Chelsea looking so calm on the ball and playing in-behind Cancelo and Mendy easily out wide. Manchester City sluggish, but Chelsea have had an extra day of rest compared to City. That is showing, so far. This FA Cup semifinal is just starting to bubble into life, and Pep Guardiola has taken his big jacket off on the sidelines. It is warming up.

WIDE! Ben Chilwell bobbles a shot wide after a great ball from Reece James to the back post. Ziyech influential in that too. Chelsea look really dangerous on the counter. City haven’t got going, yet.

CHANCE! After a nice run over the top, Gabriel Jesus curls towards goal but Kepa saves easily.

NO GOAL! Ziyech finishes but Werner was flagged for offside, and the decision stands. No goal, but a good move down the left from Chelsea.

Kick off!

Christian Pulisic warming up ahead of the #FACup semifinal. He’s on the bench today for Chelsea. After the battering he took v Porto in midweek, the 🇺🇸 #USMNT star deserves a bit of a rest! #CFC #MCFC #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/j4FJRMfOIU — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 17, 2021

Team news: The big team news is Kepa starting in goal for Chelsea, who also start Ziyech and Werner in attack. Man City start USMNT goalkeeper Steffen in goal, while Dias and Laporte start at center back with Stones on the bench. Sergio Aguero isn’t in the squad.

Atmosphere is building among the very small number of people inside the stadium. Both teams out warming up. Helicopters buzzing overhead. What a game this should be.

Man City going for the quadruple and Chelsea in fine form under Thomas Tuchel. Something has to give!

https://twitter.com/JPW_NBCSports/status/1383445938442694657

Hello from Wembley! A stunning day here in London, and some really intriguing team news.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1383442697050935303

Follow @JPW_NBCSports