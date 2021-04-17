Hansi Flick intends to leave Bayern Munich, reportedly for Germany job

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now out of the UEFA Champions League and cruising to a second-consecutive Bundesliga title, Hansi Flick is ready to follow his national team heart.

Ther German national team job is likely to await Flick after the Bayern Munich boss announced that he intends to leave the club, should it terminate his contract, following the Bundesliga season.

Flick took over the Bavarians last year and almost promptly began an unbeaten run that guided Bayern back to the top of the league table before they beat PSG in the UEFA Champions League Final in August.

[ MORE: Farke leads Norwich City to Premier League (again) ]

PSG kicked Bayern out of this year’s tournament this month, and Bayern’s 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday boosted the leaders seven clear of the field after RB Leipzig drew Hoffenheim on Friday.

“I would like to be released out of my contract at the end of the season,” he told Sky Deutschland. “We have had two fantastic years. I am delighted with my team and I am grateful to the club for being allowed to train such a team. It was important to me that the players find out from me, since there were lots of rumors swirling around.”

There’s nothing left for Flick to prove at Bayern, especially given this season’s showing kicking any spectre of first-year luck out the door.

So he’d depart a Bayern legend, almost infallible for what he achieved during a pandemic nonetheless. Then he’d either take over a German team that impressed during the EURO and showed it capable of making a World Cup run, or have the low expectations of building a new era post-Joachim Loew.

Why wait? Flick assisted Loew when Germany fnished third at the 2006 World Cup and stayed with the team for another third place finish in 2010 and a World Cup win in 2014. He was then sporting diector at the federation through 2017.

What does it mean for Bayern? Julian Nagelsmann is the easy answer here, but RB Leipzig would be loathe to let their whiz kid join Dayot Upamecano in skipping town for a direct rival. Max Allegri is also available and

After the official announcement of his decision about Bayern future, Hansi Flick is now set to become the new coach of German National Team after the Euros, when Joachim Löw will leave the job. 🇩🇪 #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola