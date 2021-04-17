Norwich City promoted back to the Premier League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City is headed back to the Premier League after just a single season in the Championship.

The Canaries have been terrific this season but were promoted when third-place Swansea City’s comeback bid fell short in a 2-2 draw with 24th-place Wycombe Wanderers.

Norwich’s 90 points can only be caught by second-place Watford, whose 82 points also include one further match played than the Canaries.

Teemu Pukki has scored 25 goals in the Championship and Emiliano Buendia has delivered 12 goals and 16 assists for the returning PL side, Todd Cantwell chipping in with five goals and six assists as many of Norwich’s best players stayed with the team.

Daniel Farke was allowed to stay in his position after last season’s Premier League relegation and has rewarded the faith of owner Delia Smith by leading a likely first-place finish.

The Canaries’ two-decade rollercoaster ride continues with another promotion. Here is their fate since the start of the 2003-04 season:

2003-04: Win Division 1 to gain Premier League status for first time since 1994-95.

2004-05: Relegated to Championship

2008-09: Relegated to League One

2009-10: Promoted to Championship

2010-11: Promoted to Premier League

2013-14: Relegated to Championship

2014-15: Promoted to Premier League

2015-16: Relegated to Championship

2018-19: Promoted to Premier League

2019-20: Relegated to Championship

2020-21: Promoted to Premier League

