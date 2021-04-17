Norwich City promoted back to the Premier League

Norwich City is headed back to the Premier League after just a single season in the Championship.
The Canaries have been terrific this season but were promoted when third-place Swansea City’s comeback bid fell short in a 2-2 draw with 24th-place Wycombe Wanderers.
Norwich’s 90 points can only be caught by second-place Watford, whose 82 points also include one further match played than the Canaries.
[ MORE: Newcastle wins insane game v West Ham ]
Teemu Pukki has scored 25 goals in the Championship and Emiliano Buendia has delivered 12 goals and 16 assists for the returning PL side, Todd Cantwell chipping in with five goals and six assists as many of Norwich’s best players stayed with the team.
Daniel Farke was allowed to stay in his position after last season’s Premier League relegation and has rewarded the faith of owner Delia Smith by leading a likely first-place finish.
The Canaries’ two-decade rollercoaster ride continues with another promotion. Here is their fate since the start of the 2003-04 season:
- 2003-04: Win Division 1 to gain Premier League status for first time since 1994-95.
- 2004-05: Relegated to Championship
- 2008-09: Relegated to League One
- 2009-10: Promoted to Championship
- 2010-11: Promoted to Premier League
- 2013-14: Relegated to Championship
- 2014-15: Promoted to Premier League
- 2015-16: Relegated to Championship
- 2018-19: Promoted to Premier League
- 2019-20: Relegated to Championship
- 2020-21: Promoted to Premier League
🔥 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KVFTziVyKV
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 17, 2021