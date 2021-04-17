Wolves – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolves look to build a bit of table momentum after beating one relegation-threatened side by hosting another in 20th-place Sheffield United on Saturday (start time 3:15pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

The visiting Blades have lost four in-a-row and now max out at 35 points should they stun the world and win their last seven matches.

WATCH WOLVES – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

A loss and a point or better for Newcastle earlier Saturday would end their incredibly slim hopes of safety.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves snapped a losing skid on Friday when it beat Fulham and now sit 12 points above the bottom three.

The odds say the Blades would surprise even with a draw, but are injuries to Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves enough to tip the scales in favor of Sheffield United?

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Sheffield United this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves

QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (COVID-19). OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny Otto (knee), Ruben Neves (COVID-19), Fernando Marcal (groin), Raul JImenez (head/face)

Sheffield United

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Basham (other). OUT: Sander Berge (thigh), Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Jack O’Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (thigh).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (-154) | Sheffield United (+500) | Draw (+245)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

There is still a lot of class in Wolves’ team, but this seems like one of those rare fixtures that Blades will pull out of the loss column. With 25 losses in 31 matches, few seasons have been worse than this one. Blades could still tie or break the record for losses in a PL season (29) and their 17 goals are three below the record for fewest goals. Both become less likely Saturday after Wolves 1-2 Sheffield United.

How to watch Wolves – Sheffield United stream, start time

Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola