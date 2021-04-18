Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal – Fulham: The Gunners feel sadness when they look at the Premier League table and see themselves 10 points adrift of the top-four, while the Cottagers fear relegation out of the top flight, ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 8:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Of course, Arsenal still have one final trick up their sleeve in the form of the Europa League trophy. Getting their hands on that particular hardware come May 26 would send Mikel Arteta’s side back into Europe’s premier club competition and help to ease much of the pain endured throughout this up-and-down 2020-21 season. It’s been nearly three months (11 games – Jan. 26) since Arsenal won back-to-back Premier League fixtures — a streak which would be snapped with three points on Sunday.

As for Fulham, these are the most desperate times a top-flight club can face: six games left to play (one fewer than every one of the sides they’re chasing) and six points between themselves and safety. Not only does Scott Parker’s side need to start winning games and hope for lots of help from elsewhere around the Premier League. Another defeat on Sunday could see them fall to nine points behind 17th-place Newcastle United. With just five games left to play, Fulham would face incredibly long odds to stay up.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Fulham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Arsenal – Fulham (INJURY REPORT)

Arsenal

OUT: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (malaria – DETAILS), Martin Odegaard (ankle), David Luiz (knee), Kieran Tierney (knee)

Fulham

OUT: Kenny Tete (undisclosed), Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee)

📋 Today's team news… 🇨🇭 Xhaka continues at left back

🇦🇺 Ryan between the posts

🇧🇷 Martinelli makes back-to-back league starts #️⃣ #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/PYQW1D4lxh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021

🖐️ changes to the #FFC XI for this afternoon's London derby. Kenny Tete misses out after returning a positive Covid test.#ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/OMG64NFXmy — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 18, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal (-139) | Fulham (+380) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

Arsenal will be on less than 72 hours’ rest when the opening whistle blows, and Fulham are almost certain to tear out of the starting gate given their current predicament. If Fulham can get a goal early, their defense is plenty strong enough to protect their advantage and make something of it. If not, expect more frustration in the attacking half. Arsenal 2-0 Fulham.

How to watch Arsenal – Fulham and start time

Kickoff: 8:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

