Chelsea will look to reclaim pole position in the Premier League’s top-four race when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

After the weekend distraction that was beating Manchester City to advance to the FA Cup final, it’s a quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but also an opportunity to move back above West Ham United in the race for 4th (as well as Leicester for 3rd place, until the Foxes play their own game in hand on Thursday). Christian Pulisic enters Tuesday’s clash with three goals scored in his last two Premier League appearances as he finds his form and emerges as an important player for Tuchel once again.

As for Brighton, the Seagulls have done well to ease their own relegation fears by taking points (2W-1D-1L) from three of their last four games, while Fulham have simultaneously imploded with an ongoing five-game winless skid (0W-1D-4L0). The fact that Brighton have played two fewer games than the Cottagers will provide added comfort for Graham Potter’s side over the final seven games of the season, beginning on Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Brighton this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (thigh), Thiago Silva (back), Andreas Christensen (hamstring)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (back), Florin Andone (knee), Percy Tau (fitness) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-182) | Brighton (+500) | Draw (+290)

Prediction

Chelsea have played a game (across three different competitions), on average, every 3.5 days since the month of April began — that’s five times over the last 15 days. Brighton, on the other hand, have played just twice in April and will have a full seven days between games. Don’t be surprised when Chelsea look lethargic and the Brighton players are buzzing around them. Chelsea 2-2 Brighton.

How to watch Chelsea – Brighton and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

