LONDON — The FA Cup final is set up as Leicester – Chelsea will square off in the final of the famous competition.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 and Leicester City beat Southampton 1-0 at Wembley this weekend in the semifinals and ProSoccerTalk was on-site at the home of English soccer to bring you coverage of both games.

Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers will now lock horns on May 15, as over 21,000 fans are expected to attend the final in a UK government test event.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This should be one heck of a game as the Blues and Foxes collide.

How to watch, stream FA Cup final

When: Saturday, May 15

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

FA Cup final schedule

Saturday, May 15, 12:30pm ET: Leicester City v. Chelsea

FA Cup final score prediction

Live analysis on Leicester – Southampton

FULL TIME! Deserved win for Leicester, as they beat Southampton 1-0. Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half goal was enough to set up a final against Chelsea. That should be a beauty of a game!

Thanks for joining me at Wembley, and here are three things we learned.

James Maddison twice goes close for Leicester, as they look to kick on. The fans are then thanked for turning up for this test event and there is a lovely round of applause as the announcer looks forward to more supporters coming back soon. Lovely moment here at Wembley!

Theo Walcott on as a sub for Southampton. Chants of “Theo, Theo” from the fans here at Wembley as he comes on. Seems like a lot of Arsenal fans are among the locals here for this test event!

CLOSE! Ibrahima Diallo twice goes close, and Che Adams and Danny Ings have chances. Saints pushing hard for an equalizer. This is a really good game now and the fans are getting into it!

GOALLLL! Kelechi Iheanacho puts Leicester City 1-0 up, and there is a stroke of luck about it. Jamie Vardy does superbly to race down the left and crosses for Iheanacho. His first shot was blocked, but the clearance went straight to him and he tucks it away and wheels away in celebration. Iheanacho has scored 10 in his last seven games in all competitions. What a run!

Southampton have had the better of it so far in the second half. They are starting to see more of the ball. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be happy with what he has seen. The subs coming on will be huge in this game. James Maddison to come on soon for Leicester? Che Adams and Theo Walcott on soon for Southampton?

HALF TIME! A few Leicester corners cause Southampton problems, as they just managed to clear but left Wilfred Ndidi open. Leicester had the better chances in the first half, but Saints are hanging in there. Intriguing second half coming up.

CLOSE! Diallo gave the ball away and Vardy raced through after a great ball from Tielemans, but Vardy clipped his shot just over the bar from a tight angle. Unlike him. First big chance of the game.

Leicester spring a counter as Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez link up and the latter crossed for Kelechi Iheanacho but overhit it. Poor from Perez.

That game has calmed down here. Few chants going up from the fans, and Southampton had a chance over the top but Schmeichel rushed out to deny Ings.

BOOKING! Ibrahima Diallo picks up an early yellow card as he caught Jamie Vardy, that was a nasty one. Lots of robust tackles flying in. Tasty start!

KICK OFF! 2,000 fans for each team at each end. ‘Foxes Never Quit’ reads a Leicester banner. ‘We March On’ reads the Southampton banner. Which side will prevail to reach the final?

Boy, did that applause from the supporters here for Leicester and Southampton sound good. 4,000 locals and key workers in attendance at Wembley for this UK government test event. Biggest crowd for a football game in England for over 12 months

Sun is shining, fans are walking up towards Wembley and the atmosphere is building. Remember, 4,000 fans will be here today. They are key workers and local residents of Wembley, as the UK government is testing how fans can return safely.

Team news is here, as Maddison is left out for Leicester after his off-field issues last week. Soyuncu and Perez start. Djenepo replaces Walcott for Southampton.

Semi-final team news 🦊🏆 Brought to you by @eToro 🔵 Here's how the Foxes line up for #LeiSou 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 18, 2021

Hello from Wembley!

ANALYSIS ON CHELSEA – MANCHESTER CITY

FULL TIME! Aside from a late chance Sterling smashed over the bar, City created nothing and their quadruple hopes are over. Chelsea reach the FA Cup final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and they were sharper and hungrier throughout.

NO GOAL! Pulisic scores a beauty in stoppage time, but the offside flag goes up, correctly. What a goal that was, and Pulisic can’t believe he was just offside.

SUB: Pulisic comes off the bench to replace Mount, as the two Pennsylvanian natives who grew up 50 miles apart collide with Steffen in goal for City. USMNT, assemble!

WHAT A SAVE! Zack Steffen denies Ziyech, who is clean through, brilliantly. The USMNT goalkeeper stands tall to stop Chelsea, and Ziyech, grabbing a second goal in quick succession. Big, big stop.

GOALLLL! Timo Werner sets up Ziyech to make it 1-0. Chelsea get the goal they deserve, as Cancelo was caught out by Timo Werner, and Zack Steffen caught in nomansland as Werner squares to Ziyech.

INJURY! Oh no, Kevin de Bruyne comes off with an injury. Phil Foden replaces him. Big blow for Man City, as De Bruyne seems to have jarred his ankle. KDB looks furious as he hobbles off here at Wembley, but the injury doesn’t look too serious. City have some huge games coming up, so surely that is just a precaution. City will hope so…

HALF TIME! A half Chelsea had the better of, as Ziyech had a goal disallowed and James and Chilwell both went close. City started to wake up before the break, but Pep will not be happy with that.

Not many chances as half time nears. James flashed a shot just wide, then was booked for a foul on Fernandinho. The City midfielder should have been booked for a foul on Mount before that.

Chelsea looking so calm on the ball and playing in-behind Cancelo and Mendy easily out wide. Manchester City sluggish, but Chelsea have had an extra day of rest compared to City. That is showing, so far. This FA Cup semifinal is just starting to bubble into life, and Pep Guardiola has taken his big jacket off on the sidelines. It is warming up.

WIDE! Ben Chilwell bobbles a shot wide after a great ball from Reece James to the back post. Ziyech influential in that too. Chelsea look really dangerous on the counter. City haven’t got going, yet.

CHANCE! After a nice run over the top, Gabriel Jesus curls towards goal but Kepa saves easily.

NO GOAL! Ziyech finishes but Werner was flagged for offside, and the decision stands. No goal, but a good move down the left from Chelsea.

Kick off!

Christian Pulisic warming up ahead of the #FACup semifinal. He’s on the bench today for Chelsea. After the battering he took v Porto in midweek, the 🇺🇸 #USMNT star deserves a bit of a rest! #CFC #MCFC #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/j4FJRMfOIU — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 17, 2021

Team news: The big team news is Kepa starting in goal for Chelsea, who also start Ziyech and Werner in attack. Man City start USMNT goalkeeper Steffen in goal, while Dias and Laporte start at center back with Stones on the bench. Sergio Aguero isn’t in the squad.

Atmosphere is building among the very small number of people inside the stadium. Both teams out warming up. Helicopters buzzing overhead. What a game this should be.

Man City going for the quadruple and Chelsea in fine form under Thomas Tuchel. Something has to give!

🙌 Hello from Wembley Stadium! Chelsea v Manchester City kicks off soon with 🇺🇸 #USMNT stars on each team. Zack Steffen starts in goal for #MCFC, in what is the biggest game of his career. Christian Pulisic on the bench for #CFC.#CHEMCI live, here ➡️ https://t.co/hvIL2VqpnQ pic.twitter.com/Ger71kX3dF — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 17, 2021

Hello from Wembley! A stunning day here in London, and some really intriguing team news.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports