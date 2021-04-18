Leicester hero Iheanacho: FA Cup final is ‘such a big dream for me’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelechi Iheanacho is one of the most in-form strikers in the world right now, and the newly cast Leicester City hero is over the moon to live out the “big dream” he first had as a child: to play in the FA Cup final.

[ MORE: Premier League statement condemns proposal of European Super League ]

Iheanacho scored the only goal in the Foxes’ 1-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, giving him 10 goals in his last seven appearances for Leicester (all competitions). The 24-year-old is a handful of years removed from being hyped as a possible generational talent, and it’s no wonder Iheanacho eventually came good with an attitude like this — quotes from the BBC:

“It is a dream come true. Loving it. I am happy. We did it together to get to the final. I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now I get the chance to play in the final. Such a big dream for me. “We did it together as a team. I am proud of that. Really happy. We are really happy to have some fans today, it is not easy with everything going on but hopefully the final there will be a lot more. “I just want to concentrate and keep working hard. Of course it is amazing when you count the goals but my focus is to keep working hard.” … “The partnership between me and Jamie [Vardy] is outstanding, he’s got the pace, he’s got everything and he’s a great player. “I think the FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup.”

Iheanacho and Leicester are now just 90 minutes (or 120, plus penalties, too, maybe) from realizing an even larger dream. There’s not a single Leicester fan alive — not anywhere in the world — who has seen the Foxes lift the FA Cup, because the Foxes have never won the FA Cup and been privileged to do so. Perhaps all of that will change on Saturday, May 15.

