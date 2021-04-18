Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Already set for a 2nd-place finish, Manchester United will look to make it five straight Premier League wins when they host Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Not only have they won four in a row, but Manchester United have taken down three of the Premier League’s tougher sides (Manchester City, West Ham United and Tottenham) during the successful stretch — perhaps a direct response the “But, who have they beaten?” crowd of recent months. Seven points clear of 3rd-place Leicester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side appears headed for a comfortable runners-up finish before potentially playing in the Europa League final. Don’t look now, but Manchester United might just be all the way back this time, which would make the 2021-22 Premier League title race — featuring both Manchester clubs as well as Liverpool and Chelsea, with any luck — and that would be really something to look forward to next season.

Burnley, meanwhile, have done just their small part (2W-5D-3L over their last 10 games) to (probably) save themselves from relegation this season, though Fulham’s end-of-season collapse has probably been the greater cure for Claret fears.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United

OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee), Eric Bailly (COVID-19)

Burnley

OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Robbie Brady (calf), Nick Pope (shoulder), Jay Rodriguez (undisclosed), Kevin Long (calf)

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Old Trafford. ⬇️ Jack Cork comes in for Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor replaces Erik Pieters. 👊#MUNBUR | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 18, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-304) | Burnley (+800) | Draw (+400)

Prediction

Sometimes, things can be as simple and straightforward as they appear to be. Man United 3-1 Burnley.

How to watch Manchester United – Burnley and start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

