Mason Greenwood scored for the third-straight game, his brace driving Manchester United past stubborn Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Edinson Cavani also scored for United off a late feed from fellow sub Donny van de Beek and United can continue dreaming of an unlikely Premier League title run.

The Red Devils are now eight points back of Manchester City with six matches remaining for both clubs.

Burnley got a goal from James Tarkowski but stays six points clear of the bottom three, having played one fewer match than 18th-place Fulham.

Three things we learned from Manchester United – Burnley

1. Rashford keeps driving until United breaks through: Man, was Marcus Rashford on his game. Shame few of his teammates found theirs earlier or their might’ve been a big tIme number on the Red Devils’ side of the scoreboard. Rashford had three key passes to go with his assist, which came with a terrific nutmeg and dribble down the left. Speaking of dribbles, he completed four-of-six while also passing at around 80 percent. That’s a pretty wonderful figure for someone who operates in congested parts of the pitch.

2. Burnley will be a very loud version of itself if it goes into the dark night: The Clarets are a relegation candidate in real life and very much a bottom three side if you go by a combination of talent, but Sean Dyche’s men are fighters and they scrap every single game. Their hard-fouling, aerial-adoring, long ball-sending and -chasing men kept things difficult for United all day and deserved a point. Tarkowski’s rise above Maguire to plant an equalizer behind Dean Henderson was a good depiction of the day (And Ashley Westwood’s service, as always, remains often overlooked).

3. Bruno’s audacious swagger (Just keep your eyes on him after his dummy): We hear a bit about the loud personality of Bruno Fernandes as a competitor, wanting goals, penalties, etc, over his teammates, but most of his celebration seem to be gleeful. He’s a man with a smile on his face during success. But his reaction to letting the dummy go to Mason Greenwood for United’s opener was a bit of the former with the addition of a “Yeah, I just did that” for Burnley and the TV cameras. Either that or he really doesn’t like Greenwood or something. Hilarious.

Man of the Match: Marcus Rashford

Apologies to Tarkowski, but Rashford drove the bus on the first goal and might’ve had two or three more assists on a day with more activity or clinical finishing from his teammates.

