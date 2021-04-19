Furious reaction to proposed European Super League

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 19, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

The proposed European Super League has sent shockwaves through the soccer world, and mostly anger. Lots of anger.

Fans, pundits, current players, ex-players, governing bodies, associations, leaders of supporters’ groups and many, many people in-between have reacted with outrage at the thought of 12 clubs signing up to be part of a closed-shop league.

The European Super League would be a 20-team competition, which has 15 teams guaranteed to compete each season, which would replace the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible.

It would, quite simply, make the rich clubs even richer.

Cue outrage across the soccer world with legal action planned by domestic leagues, national associations and governing bodies to try and halt this plan, while the likes of Porto, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and others have revealed they rejected the chance to join.

Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all agreed to join the Super League with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus also signing up.

Here is just a small collection of the angry reaction from former stars, pundits and, most importantly, fans.