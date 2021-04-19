Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The proposed European Super League has sent shockwaves through the soccer world, and mostly anger. Lots of anger.

Fans, pundits, current players, ex-players, governing bodies, associations, leaders of supporters’ groups and many, many people in-between have reacted with outrage at the thought of 12 clubs signing up to be part of a closed-shop league.

The European Super League would be a 20-team competition, which has 15 teams guaranteed to compete each season, which would replace the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible.

It would, quite simply, make the rich clubs even richer.

Cue outrage across the soccer world with legal action planned by domestic leagues, national associations and governing bodies to try and halt this plan, while the likes of Porto, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and others have revealed they rejected the chance to join.

Premier League clubs Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all agreed to join the Super League with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus also signing up.

Here is just a small collection of the angry reaction from former stars, pundits and, most importantly, fans.

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

Board member at one of English clubs joining Super League: "This isn't a civil war, it's a nuclear war. To be honest though the owners are not that worried about bad PR, they were expecting it. Their job is to maximise profits. The wider good of the game is a secondary concern" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 19, 2021

🙌 Side before self, every time! pic.twitter.com/TSLHsSlpxH — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

This so called « Superleague » is anything but « Super ». This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community… (1/2) — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021

📣 | "Say no to Super League!" One #THFC fan has made his feelings clear outside of the club's training ground… pic.twitter.com/4m78NcBOer — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 19, 2021

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

Hopefully common sense and real knowledge of football, its history, simplicity, beauty and above all its reliance on our amazing fans, will prevail as this proposed #ESL plan is surely put to the sword. — Bob Wilson (@BobWilsonBWSC) April 19, 2021

