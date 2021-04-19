Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool hopes to put its Champions League exit behind when it visits Leeds at Elland Road at 3pm ET Monday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are aiming for a fourth-straight Premier League win and fourth-place footing for at least 24 hours after West Ham United fell to Newcastle United on Saturday.

WATCH LEEDS – LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Leeds turned a quiet three-match unbeaten run into a loud four-match streak when it won 2-1 at Manchester City last week, and a defeat of Liverpool would give Marcelo Bielsa’s men a puncher’s chance of the top seven.

The last meeting of this pair was a thriller that saw Liverpool blow three leads at Anfield but win when Mohamed Salah completed his hat trick with a late penalty, his and the Reds’ second of the night.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Liverpool (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds United

OUT: Rodrigo (muscular), Adam Forshaw (groin), Raphinha (knock), Liam Cooper (suspended).

📋 Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk are drafted in for tonight's clash — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

Liverpool

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Jordan Henderson (knee), Divock Origi (muscular), Caoimhin Kelleher (chest), Joe Gomez (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Curtis Jones (muscular), Nat Phillips (hamstring)

Our line-up to face @LUFC 🔴 Nat Phillips misses out with a minor hamstring injury. #LEELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+350) | Liverpool (-154) | Draw (+325)

Prediction

Leeds joins Manchester United as one of only two top-half sides left on Liverpool’s fixture list, and the stung Reds and their now trophy-less season simply must include a top four finish. That’ll happen, and third may be an option, too, given the fixture list and what we predict will be an emphatic defeat of their fun-to-watch hosts. Leeds 2-4 Liverpool.

How to watch Leeds – Liverpool stream, start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola