James Milner has minced precisely zero words in sharing his crystal clear opinion about the proposed European Super League: “I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen.”

Milner became just the latest football figure to announce his disdain for the 20-team breakaway league after learning of the proposal over the weekend — “the same [time] as everyone else.” As the most senior figure in the Liverpool dressing room, one can rather safely presume that Milner’s stance broadly covers the feelings of most individuals at the club.

In a moment this treacherous for footballers, Milner will have been the one to step forward and assume post-game media duties, knowing full well the questions forthcoming.

“Same as everyone, there is a lot of questions. … I can only say my view: I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen. I can imagine what has been said about it and I probably agree with a lot of it.”

🗣 "I don't like it, I hope it doesn't happen." James Milner was asked about the introduction of the 'European Super League' pic.twitter.com/cvFAHbtjU9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

Of course, it’s one thing for a player like Milner — 35 years old and unlikely to play an important part in the Liverpool team if/when the Super League begins play — to publicly criticize the proposal, but will more prominent, younger star players echo the sentiment in the coming days and weeks, knowing their long-term futures are tied to one of those clubs? As ever, the power of the players lies within the game’s premier superstars.

