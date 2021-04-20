Bundesliga: Schalke relegated, Bayern Munich on brink of 9th-straight title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only four clubs in the Bundesliga have played more top-flight seasons than Schalke, who not be adding to their total of 53 next season after sealing relegation to 2.Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The club’s unusual drop to the second tier — their first in three decades — comes alongside something very common in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s going to win the league, and soon.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

The Hansi Flick farewell tour got another W, as Bayern ran its league unbeaten streak to eight with a straight-forward win over their sixth-place visitors.

It wasn’t particularly close, as Bayern scored twice early out-attempted Leverkusen 24-7.

The win, coupled with another RB Leipzig setback, sends Bayern within a win of their ninth-straight league title.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for the second-straight match as the Robert Lewandowski-less Bavarians led 2-0 after 13 minutes (Joshua Kimich) and shut down Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, and Leon Bailey.

The 32-year-old Choupo-Moting’s nine goals in all competitions are his most in six seasons, when he finished a fine four-season run between Mainz and Schalke.

Arminia Bielfeld 1-0 Schalke

Schalke’s terrible season defies the club’s Champions League and Europa League history, and now they’ve boosted a first-year side’s safety hopes on relegation day.

The visitors lost for the 21st time this season, allowing the 76th goal of their season against just 21 scored (American teen Matthew Hoppe still leads them in scoring with… five goals).

Schalke has three goals since the beginning of February and has won just once. It heads to the 2.Bundesliga with a whimper.

Elsewhere

Koln 2-1 RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Augsburg

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg — postponed

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin — 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Hoffenhei v Borussia Monchengladbach — 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Stuttgart v Wolfsburg — 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Werder Bremen v Mainz — 2:30pm ET Wednesday

