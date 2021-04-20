European Super League issues statement, plans to “reshape the project”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The league created to “save soccer” has to find a way to save itself.

The European Super League’s brief time amongst us will not be its only form, it said Tuesday after all six Premier League teams joined Inter Milan in backing out of the competition.

That leaves Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan. The first two teams are run by the men at the helm of the league and Milan is reportedly hours away from leaving, too.

The Super League released a statement saying the “existing system does not work” and that it believes it will “generate resources for the full football pyramid.”

The ESL says it will “reconsider the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project.”

Here’s the problem: Unless you want to add Juventus to La Liga, who’s coming? Which club of massive repute is going to see what’s happened amongst football fans this week and say, “Yeah, I’ll sign up for that! It was just about the rollout.”

But Florentino gonna Florentino, we suppose.

#SuperLeague official statement 🚨 "We are reconsidering the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project”. “We're proposing a new competition, because current one isn't working. English clubs have been forced to leave, due to outside pressure”. It’s gonna be suspended. pic.twitter.com/2GWXSVhTr4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

