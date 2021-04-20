Leicester City – West Brom: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Draws from two of their nearest top four chasers have given Leicester City a big opportunity to make amends for recent flops, but here comes resurgent West Brom to the King Power Stadiun (start time 3pm ET Thursday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Third-place Leicester has lost two-straight and is now just a point ahead of Chelsea and West Ham, who meet this weekend. Liverpool is three points behind the Foxes.

WATCH LEICESTER CITY – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

West Brom has won consecutive matches by three goals and has taken points in four of six matches in a bid to save Sam Allardyce from his first Premier League relegation.

The Baggies are nine points behind 17th-place Burnley and hold a match-in-hand on the Clarets. West Brom can go level on points with 18th-place Fulham by defeating Leicester City.

Team news

Leicester City

OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee)

West Bromwich Albion

OUT: Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester City is a heavy favorite at -182, with a draw paying +300 and a West Brom win delivering +500.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

A mostly healthy Leicester City should mark the end of West Brom’s hot streak, though the Foxes did play a cup game at the weekend. It might be uncomfortable for Brendan Rodgers’ men at times, but they’ll pull through to all three points. Leicester City 2-1 West Brom.

How to watch Leicester City – West Brom, stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola