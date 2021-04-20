Manchester City confirms plans to exit proposed European Super League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City has issued a statement of intent to withdraw from the wildly-unpopular European Super League.

The Champions League semifinalists and Premier League leaders made the announcement within hours of reports that Chelsea and then Atletico Madrid and Barcelona would try to get out of their agreements.

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.”

That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less.

The move will be met by great applause. It will be interesting to see if everyone does indeed pull out, who is the last to announce its exit, or if teams will stay despite all of the criticism.

