Pulisic Watch: USMNT wing provides danger, no finish for sleepy Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that his players went through a strange week as the soccer world criticized his club and others who were prepared to join a European Super League.

That’s now in question, with Chelsea among the teams reported to join Manchester City in announcing an intention to leave the project.

[ MORE: Three things from Chelsea – Brighton ]

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic was one of few Chelsea players to show some jump soccin a 0-0 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, but the final chances were at a premium for the American and his teammates.

Pulisic was one of the few attacking players to look a threat to score or assist, but he didn’t find the back of the goal and will regret that to be sure.

Here are his best moments on Tuesday.

Pulisic Watch v Brighton and Hove Albion.

17th minute: Pulisic is slipped into the box and badly misses with his left foot, claiming that a Brighton player stepped on his foot. Replays are inconclusive at best.

38th minute: The American continues to show his rare ball skills, completing his fifth dribble In five tries.

HT: 35 touches, 16-of-19 passing, 5-of-5 dribbles, 7-of-8 ground duels, one foul drawn, one tackle, one shot off target.

50th minute: Hakim Ziyech skips past a defender and pushes the ball toward an onrushing Pulisic in the heart of the 18, but Brighton’s Ben White gets to the ball first.

59th minute: Now Mount tries to get the ball to Pulisic before White again steps in to thwart the American.

62nd minute: Pulisic pulls up and the trainers are out… but it’s just a cramp. A little massage and some sports drink are all it takes to bring the American back onto the pitch.

83rd minute: A quiet second half for almost all of Chelsea’s attackers sees Pulisic make some noise at the other end when he races back to put off a marauding Dan Burn.

88th minute: Sanchez corrals a Pulisic rip from in-tight moments after the American’s dribbled from the left is stopped by the Seagulls.

FT: Pulisic winds up taking three of Chelsea’s seven shot attempts, with one saved, one blocked, and one wide of the frame. Completing 5-of-7 dribbles and 32-of-39 passes while winning 9-of-14 duels, Pulisic drew a foul and made two tackles. On to the next.

Follow @NicholasMendola