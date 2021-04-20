Both UEFA and FIFA have offered the 12 breakaway clubs a way back after they signed up to a new European Super League.

Six Premier League clubs, plus three from Italy and Spain, signed up to the new midweek competition which will have 20 teams per season with 15 team guaranteed each season and another five to be invited each year.

Speaking at the UEFA congress meeting in Montreux, Switzerland on Tuesday, both UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke at length about the proposed Super League and reiterated the stance that both governing bodies do not support it.

Ceferin then offered the 12 clubs an olive branch and urged them to take it before it was too late.

“At this point I would like to address the owners of some English clubs,” Ceferin said. “Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture.

“But actually it doesn’t matter. What matters is there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake. They deserve respect.