The FA Women’s Super League returns on Wednesday with a likely title showdown, as Manchester City – Chelsea (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) takes center stage and USWNT stars will feature heavily.

With three games of the WSL season to go, Chelsea sit top but are just two points ahead of second-place Man City.

Ahead of the potential title decider, NBC Sports’ Joe Price-Wright (Pro Soccer Talk) and Alex Azzi (On Her Turf) caught up with Manchester City defender Abby Dahlkemper.

In January, Dahlkemper became the third member of the USWNT to sign with City, joining Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

You can read the full interview with Dahlkemper here at On Her Turf, as Dahlkemper is keen to use her big game experience to City’s advantage.

Since you arrived in January, Man City has been on a pretty amazing run. What has the transition been like for you?

Abby Dahlkemper: It’s been great. My teammates, coaches and everyone at City has been so helpful and so welcoming. Luckily, I’ve been able to participate on the field and help the team get results.

We’re really looking forward to this game against Chelsea. I think the team really put themselves in a good spot and now it comes down to this.

Heading into the game against Chelsea, it could be the title decider. Is it a boost that you, Sam, and Rose have big game experience and know how to win titles both domestically and at events like the World Cup? What would your message be to teammates who haven’t been in those situations before?

Dahlkemper: First and foremost, everyone’s really excited. When you look at your career, these are the games that you want to be a part of.

If we’re able to stick to the process and what has gotten us in this position in the first place, I think that’s going to important. In big games and in big moments, [what makes the difference] is the little things. I know this team is going to be up for a fight and up for a battle. Like I said, it’s these games that you want to be a part of.

