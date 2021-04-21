Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Aston Villa keep its fading European hopes alive by reopening the door to the Premier League throne room when Manchester City visits Villa Park (start time 3:15pm ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)?

Villa has 44 points and sits 11th on the table, but has one or two games-in-hand on all the teams ahead of it, with seventh-place Tottenham holding 50 points and sixth-place Liverpool on 53.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Man City’s recent league loss to Leeds United coupled with Manchester United’s long winning streak mean the league leaders are just eight points clear of their neighbors with six matches to play.

A loss to Villa would ask several questions about the title race considering Man City is about to stage a League Cup and the UEFA Champions League semifinals following a loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal round.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – MAN CITY STREAM LIVE

Team news

Aston Villa

OUT: Wesley (fitness), Jack Grealish (calf), Morgan Sanson (knee), Trezeguet (knee).

Man City

OUT: Sergio Aguero (knock), Kevin De Bruyne (ankle).

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is how we line up to face Manchester City tonight… #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/aUp2NfqXiQ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2021

Your City side to take on Aston Villa! XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gündogan (C), Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus SUBS | Steffen, Aké, Sterling, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia ⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🦁 v 🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/PXSCJ3B9yZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 21, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villa Park is not expected to see a win for the hosts, with +750 the payout for a win and +375 for a draw. Man City is -278 favorites to register a bounceback win.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Maybe if Jack Grealish was on the pitch. Maybe. But City’s mini-slump cost it a quadruple, not its identity. Aston Villa 0-3 Man City.

How to watch Aston Villa – Man City, stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola