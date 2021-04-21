Bundesliga: Brooks’ Wolfsburg, Reyna’s Dortmund win to set up huge tilt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A busy day in Germany saw Josh Sargent have a goal taken off the board, Borussia Dortmund remain in pursuit of the top four, and Wolfsburg moves a bit closer to sealing a return to the Champions League.

[ PREMIER LEAGUE: Three things from Villa – Man City ]

Bremen would lose 1-0 at home to Mainz, staying in relegation danger, but there were better days for fellow USMNT stars John Brooks, Giovanni Reyna, and Chris Richards.

And Brooks will meet Reyna, er, Wolfsburg will meet Dortmund in a weekend tilt that could mean everything for their Champions League hopes.

Stuttgart 1-3 Wolfsburg

USMNT center back John Brooks was disappointed when his Wolfsburg side dipped out of the Europa League for the second-straight year, but he’s been chewing up minutes as the team fights for what would be the first Champions League of his career.

Brooks, 28, went 90 minutes for the 27th time this season, and Wolfsburg’s on pace to allow 34 goals. That would be their fewest conceded since being promoted to the Bundesliga in 1997.

Wolfsburg has a one-point lead on Eintracht Frankfurt and a five-point lead on Dortmund, four back of second-place Leipzig with four matches left on the docket.

If top four is happening, Wolfsburg will do it under duress. Dortmund visits this weekend and Leipzig is away penultimate fixture.

Hoffenheim 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

USMNT back Chris Richards and Hoffenheim watched as errors from Stefan Posch and Oliver Baumann helped Gladbach to a 2-0 lead at the break.

Fortunately for the hosts Andrej Kramaric scored twice, Ilhas Bebou added one, and Pavel Kaderabek registered two assists as Hoffenheim nabbed three goals in 17 second-half minutes to move nine points clear of relegation danger while stopping Gladbach from taking advantage of Bayer Leverkusen’s Tuesday loss to Bayern.

Richards had a very decent day in a flat back four, with four clearances, a blocked shot, two interceptions, and a tackle off 89 percent passing.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Union Berlin

Dortmund moved four points back of Eintracht Frankfurt with four matches to play as goals from Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro helped make amends for Erling Haaland’s missed penalty.

Reus’ goal directly made those amends, the German first to react after Haaland was saved by Andreas Luthe. Reus, 31, has seven goals and 12 assists in 2,886 minutes this season.

Giovanni Reyna started his third-straight league game for BVB, but failed to get a goal or assist for the first time in that run. The 18-year-old American went 76 minutes, making three key passes and putting two of three shot attempts on target

Elsewhere

Koln 2-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Augsburg

Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 Schalke

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg — postponed

Werder Bremen 0-1 Mainz

Follow @NicholasMendola