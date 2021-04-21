Manchester United owner Joel Glazer has penned an open letter to the club’s fans, apologizing or his part in the plot to form the European Super League alongside six other Premier League clubs this week.

[ VIDEO: Liverpool owner John Henry apologizes for Super League “disruption” ]

Throughout the letter, Glazer makes it clear he intends to rebuild the trust and relationship with Manchester United fans moving forward, perhaps indicating he has no plans to sell the club. You can read the full letter on Manchester United’s website.

“You made very clear your opposition to the European Super League, and we have listened. We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction.

“We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

“In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions –promotion, relegation, the pyramid – and for that we are sorry.

This is the world’s greatest football club and we apologize unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days.

“It is important for us to put that right.”

…

“We also realize that we need to better communicate with you, our fans, because you will always be at the heart of the club.

In the background, you can be sure that we will be taking the necessary steps to rebuild relationships with other stakeholders across the game, with a view to working together on solutions to the long-term challenges facing the football pyramid.”