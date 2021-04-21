Liverpool – Newcastle: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Liverpool’s up-and-down season is to see another up, it won’t be surprised to see it come from visiting Newcastle United (start time 7:30am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Reds are unbeaten in eight against the Magpies and haven’t lost to Newcastle at Anfield since a 1995 League Cup game.

Liverpool, however, is coming off a draw with Leeds and simply can’t keep hoping that their top four rivals keep dropping points.

Newcastle is now eight points clear of the bottom three but cannot possibly count itself as safe thanks to a murderous run of fixtures beginning with this one and moving onto Arsenal, Leicester City, and Manchester City.

The sides drew at St. James’ Park earlier this season. Can Steve Bruce pull another surprise point from Jurgen Klopp and Co.?

Team news

Liverpool

QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (other). OUT: Jordan Henderson (groin), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Nathaniel Phillips (thigh), Caoimhin Kelleher (chest), Divock Origi (muscular).

Newcastle

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (ankle). OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), Ryan Fraser (groin), Fabian Schar (knee), Isaac Hayden (knee).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is a massive favorite at -400, with a draw paying +500 and a Newcastle win giving the bettor a +1000 payout.

Prediction

It would be feel, well, a little nuts to bet on Newcastle considering that Saint-Maximin may not play, the match is at Anfield, and Liverpool needs it. We’re nuts, but not delusional. Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Liverpool – Newcastle, stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

