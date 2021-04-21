The Premier League’s 14 non-European Super League clubs are divided over whether or not the “big-six” sides should face formal punishment over their failed plan to break away from Europe’s existing football structure.

According to a report from our partners at Sky Sports, some senior officials from the other 14 clubs believe that “a clear breach of Premier League rules” occurred when the Super League plan was conceived and enacted, and that “a precedent must be set to act as a deterrent to possible future breakaways.”

Premier League Rule L9 says any member club needs prior written approval by the Board to enter a new competition, and this official says that rule has “patently been broken” by the rebels signing an agreement to join the proposed Super League.

While some might agree with the stance that the six clubs should be punished for their actions, an executive at another Premier League club believes that a points deduction would be the wrong course of action, as it unfairly punishes the wrong individuals — the players and coaches, none of whom were even loosely involved in the plot.

As such, the more widely accepted course of action is expected to revolve around the tightening of rules to prevent a future breakaway attempt. Immediately accepting and welcoming the “big-six” clubs back into the fold would prove “a measure of realism” regarding the continued importance of the “big-six” clubs to the rest of the Premier League.

Liverpool owner John Henry became on Wednesday the first figure to appear publicly, albeit in a pre-recorded video message, and apologize for the misguided attempt of himself and the five other Premier League clubs.

Further meetings involving the other 14 clubs are expected in the near future — perhaps as early as Wednesday — to discuss their next steps of action.

