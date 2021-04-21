Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Southampton is an intriguing contest in north London on Wednesday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium), as Spurs play their first game after Jose Mourinho was fired.

Ryan Mason, 29, has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season, and Tottenham still have a chance of finishing in the top four and have the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City on Sunday.

Since their 2-2 draw at Everton last Friday, Mourinho has been fired and Daniel Levy has signed Spurs up to the hugely-contentious European Super League as fans will no doubt protest outside their stadium before this clash.

As for Southampton, well, they continue to struggle and they lost their FA Cup semifinal to Leicester City at Wembley on Sunday as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are now fully-focused on trying to push for a top 10 finish late in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Southampton, as Spurs have to win to keep their faint hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

Team news

Tottenham will not have Harry Kane available through injury, as he damaged his ankle on Friday and Mason revealed he is a doubt to play in the League Cup final on Sunday. Matt Doherty is back in training, while Ben Davies is out.

Southampton have long-term absentees Will Smallbone and Oriol Romeu missing, while Michael Obafemi is back in training.

🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨 The #SaintsFC side to take on #THFC tonight: pic.twitter.com/gTuAQ9ZtLU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 21, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the heavy favorites at -125, while Southampton are +325 to cause a shock. The draw is +265.

Prediction

This is a tough one to call, but you would think we will see some kind of reaction from Spurs after Mourinho was fired. They hammered Saints, especially on the counter, earlier this season and Southampton are extremely low on confidence. Go for a narrow Spurs win, but they have more than one eye on the League Cup final this weekend. Tottenham 2-1 Southampton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel and Online: Peacock Premium

