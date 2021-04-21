VIDEO: Man City levels late but Chelsea moves closer to WSL title defense

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes a draw is very different to both sides, and Chelsea may celebrate its point and Man City lament its gain from a 1-1 draw in Manchester on Wednesday. (video)

Chelsea has only dropped points in four of 20 matches this season, the fourth one coming Wednesday, and holds a five-goal advantage in goal differential.

The Blues remain on pace to win the league for the second-straight year and fourth time in six seasons.

A barrage of goals around the half-hour mark saw Chelsea take a 2-1 lead on Man City that would last until the hosts’ Lauren Hemp delivered an equalizer with just over a quarter-hour to play.

USWNT star Abby Dahlkemper went 90 minutes for City, while Sam Mewis played 75 minutes, and Rose Lavelle subbed din for the final 26.

Chloe Kelly joined Hemp in scoring for City while Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr netted for Chelsea.

Chelsea still faces Tottenham away, then Reading at home, while Man City hosts Birmingham City before going to West Ham. Every single one of those opponents is bottom-half of the 12-team league, leaving the crown hovering over the reigning champs (though Chelsea was shocked by Brighton earlier this season)

The match-up of the Women’s Super League two best sides was as tight as you’d want from a big game, Chelsea edging in shots but City putting more on target.

City holding more of the ball but Chelsea drawing more fouls. Talk about club identities.

Chelsea keeps its two-point lead on Man City, with both clubs well ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United even accounting for the third- and fourth-place sides holding matches-in-hand.

