Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United are set to renew their bitter rivalry — sadly, once again without fans in attendance — when they visit Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LEEDS – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

The Red Devils have virtually locked up their 2nd-place finish in the Premier League, thanks to a seven-point advantage over 3rd-place Leicester, setting up a relatively stress-free end to the season, with the lone remaining exception that is one of English football’s most heated rivalries. Of course, a potential Europa League final would bring with it a measure of stress and expectations, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already managed to tick the major boxes — greater consistency and improvement upon last season, along with a resurrection of legitimate Premier League title hopes — that would make winning Europe’s second-tier trophy a nice, but unnecessary, accomplishment.

[ THE RUN-IN: What’s the latest in the top-four battle? | Europa League race ]

The last meeting didn’t go Leeds’ way — not in the slightest — as they were battered to the tune of 6-2 at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice inside the first three minute, a crystal clear sign that it simply would not be Marcelo Bielsa’s day. A win would go a long way toward securing a top-half finish for Leeds, but the real joy would be celebrating a famous victory — a first Premier League victory over Man United since Sept. 14, 2002 (only four meetings, due to Leeds’ considerable time outside the top flight).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Manchester United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (thigh), Rodrigo (undisclosed), Adam Forshaw (groin) | OUT: Liam Cooper (suspension)

Manchester United: QUESTIONABLE: Eric Bailly (COVID-19) | OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+290) | Manchester United (-125) | Draw (+290)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

You don’t beat a rival 6-2 and not expect a furious reaction the next time you meet. The talent gap will keep Leeds from hammering Man United the same way they were done, but make no mistake: they will be the side in control and dictating the game to their visitors. In the end, payback is served. Leeds 3-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Leeds – Manchester United and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS