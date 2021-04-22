Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A group of angry Manchester United fans broke into their training ground to protest their involvement in the European Super League.

Man United were named as one of the 12 founding members of the ESL, with one of their owners Joel Glazer named vice-chairman of the league and a huge supporter of it, as they joined six Premier League clubs setting up the breakaway competition on Sunday.

But less than 48 hours after the launch they quit the ESL and Glazer apologized in an embarrassing climbdown that has enraged fans, politicians, associations, leagues and pretty much everyone else.

With protests seen at Chelsea on Monday and a small number protesting at Tottenham on Tuesday, these protests in Manchester have now taken center stage.

What happen at Manchester United?

Around 20 protestors stormed into the Carrington training ground carrying banners (some of which said ‘Glazer’s Out’ and calling for the German 50+1 club/fan ownership model) and got into the reception area and first team training pitches, where they demanded to speak to Solskjaer.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was joined by Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Nemanja Matic as they went to speak with the fans who then left the training ground.

The police were called and United confirmed the incident took place in a short statement.

“At approximately 9am this morning, a group gained access to the club training ground. The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site,” Manchester United said.

Solskjaer will address the media on Friday for the first time this week since the Super League began, and was then ended.

Here is a video of some of the fans who broke into the training ground and got past security.

