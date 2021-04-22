You love the Premier League, we love the Premier League and this documentary showcases just how much fans across the USA have fallen in love with England’s top-flight.

The fans are what make this beautiful game so beautiful.

From Miami to LA, New York to Chicago and Boston to Austin, you go above and beyond to support your club.

So, in partnership with Barclays US, we’ve been working on something special to celebrate you, the amazing fans, who get up early every single weekend to cheer on your team and live for the drama, ecstasy, and sometimes agony, of all things Premier League.

Our ‘Up For This’ documentary focuses on why watching the Premier League in the USA is such a thrilling and unique experience.

The documentary will air on Sunday, April 25 at 11:30am ET, following Leeds United v. Manchester United, and will celebrate the super fans who get together with family, friends and in supporters’ groups to soak in the Premier League action each weekend across the USA.

“The great thing is that it is a Saturday and Sunday morning,” our Premier League on NBC Sports host Rebecca Lowe said. “Whether you are a teenager or a young parent, that is a time in your week for chilling out and relaxing and it works really well because that coincides perfectly with our coverage.”

When it comes to the fans getting together to watch games, Lowe explained how the Fan Fest concept originated.

“The reason we did Fan Fest was a thank you,” Lowe said. “We wanted to thank the American Premier League fans, because they are the ones who have to get up and stay with us for hours on end as we bring you all of this coverage. I really couldn’t believe my eyes, and as the Fan Fest’s moved from city to city, the time people were getting up in the morning to queue and line up is getting earlier.”

NBC Sports Premier League analyst Robbie Earle summed up the passion of the PL in the USA fans best: “The love and dedication for English football is every bit as much here in America as it is over there in the UK.”

Premier League fans unite

Noah Koon, a Southampton fan from Dallas, Texas, works in the Labor and Delivery room in a local hospital.

“The pandemic definitely increased our hours and the Premier League has really been a refuge to be able to think about something outside of work and outside of all of the chaos that is going on around the world and find this bright light,” Koon said. “As someone who hardly ever sleeps, there is pride in getting up on a day off or after a long shift and extending that because I am going to watch a game.”

Noah Koon is a huge Southampton fan, and his Premier League fandom has helped create some fun conversations in the Labor and Deliver room.

Ty Burk from Austin, Texas makes a stack of pancakes each weekend, while West Ham fan Meghan Tadio-Benham from Queens, New York and her husband and young child wake up to watch each weekend. They often hang a Hammers flag out of the window… because the owner of the bakery below their apartment is a Man United fan who then has to walk through in the front door!

Tiffany Campo, from New Orleans, Louisiana, is a huge Arsenal fan and makes sure she is ready to watch each weekend.

“Some mornings it may just be a matter of rolling over and turning on the television and then nudging the other one to go and get the coffee!” Campo smiled.

Koon agreed: “There is nothing like the smell of coffee and soccer! Because of the Premier League it is essentially connected in my brain.”

Devin Walker from Tampa, Florida puts out his Manchester United flags before every game because it reminds him of being back at Old Trafford, while Jessica Shannon from Houston, Texas drinks a cup of tea out of the same mug, and the night before every game she wears the same Arsenal shirt to show her fandom.

Koon added: “It has been exciting to see not only the way it has captured new fans and new audiences but the way it has really expanded its foothold in the consciousness of our sporting mind.”

Here’s a little taster of what to expect, as we celebrate you and tell the story of Premier League fans in USA.

It's a tradition that has brought families and friends together from coast to coast.

