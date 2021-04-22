Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – Brighton will be a peculiar match on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Blades are now officially relegated, while the Seagulls know one more win will surely keep them up.

After losing at Wolves at the weekend, the Blades were officially relegated from the Premier League and remain on track for one of the worst-ever campaigns in Premier League history. Interim boss Paul Heckingbottom isn’t sure what to say on a weekly basis, as injuries continue to hit Sheffield United hard and they have now lost five games in a row in the Premier League.

Brighton continue to play lovely stuff under Graham Potter and they grabbed a good point at Chelsea earlier in the week to ease their relegation fears. They sit just above the relegation zone and a win here should just about seal their spot in the Premier League for next season. Scoring goals remains an issue for Brighton (they’ve scored one in their last three outings and just 33 all season), but they will fancy their chances heading to Bramall Lane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Brighton.

Injury news

Sheffield United have a host of long-term injuries with Billy Sharp, Ollie McBurnie and Jack O’Connell out. Sander Berge could return soon, while Jack Robinson is back in training and Chris Basham is still recovering.

Brighton will be without the suspended Ben White, while Percy Tau and Florin Andone remain out. Solly March and Tariq Lamptey will not return this season.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United are the big underdogs at +425, while Brighton are favorites at -143. The draw is +250.

Prediction

This is only going one way, and that is a Brighton win. It will be tight and tense, but go for the Seagulls to sneak a win which pretty much keeps them up. Sheffield United 0-1 Brighton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday

Channel info: Watch on Peacock Premium

