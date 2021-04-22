Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Chelsea is an absolutely massive London derby on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hammers and Blues collide locked on the same number of points as they both battle for a top four finish.

Now there’s something we didn’t expect this season.

But fair play to David Moyes and West Ham, who are hanging on in the top four battle and with six games to go they are in fifth place heading into this weekend, only below fourth-place Chelsea on goal difference. They lost 3-2 at Newcastle last time out in a wild game, and are one of the most entertaining teams to watch, for neutrals, with goals galore in all of their games.

As for Chelsea, well, Thomas Tuchel has had a huge impact since arriving in January as they reached the Champions League semifinal and FA Cup final, as well as being back in the top four. Just. Goals have been hard to come by for the Blues, as they drew 0-0 with Brighton last time out, but defensively they have been brilliant.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Chelsea, as there is now a bran new dimension to this bitter rivalry.

Injury news

West Ham are without two key men in Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, and that will always be a big blow. That said, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen have stepped in well and David Moyes isn’t making any excuses. Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell are doubts, Craig Dawson is suspended and red-hot Jesse Lingard should be fit to start.

Tuchel has a few injury concerns as Mateo Kovacic missed the FA Cup semifinal win against Man City due to a thigh injury, while Thiago Silva is struggling with a bit of a knock.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham are the big underdogs at +340, while Chelsea are favorites at -125. The draw at +260 looks intriguing.

Prediction

This is such a tough game to call, but I’m going for the upset. West Ham like to score early and then sit back and defend, and I don’t think Chelsea will create many chances against them. West Ham 2-1 Chelsea.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

