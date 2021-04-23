Arsenal – Everton: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Everton and Arsenal hope their Friday opponents’ inconsistency allows floundering European hopes to bolstered at the Emirates Stadium (start time 3pm ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees have been pitiful of late, winless in six matches including a loss to Burnley and draws with Crystal Palace and Brighton to slip six points off the top four and four off seventh-place Liverpool.
But Friday visitors Arsenal, led by longtime Everton man Mikel Arteta, haven’t been very good either. The Gunners are three points back of Everton with one more match played.
The Gunners are without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
Team news
Arsenal
OUT: David Luiz (knee), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (other), Kieran Tierney (knee), Alexandre Lacazette (thigh).
Everton
OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Arsenal is expected to win at -110, while a draw (+245) and Everton win (+290) aren’t separated by much.
Prediction
Can we know the lineups before making the call here? Calvert-Lewin is so key to Everton’s attack but Arsenal missing Aubameyang, Odegaard, and Lacazette would ask a lot of a mercurial bunch of young Gunners. Arsenal 1-1 Everton.
