The League Cup Final’s three biggest stars (arguably) may all play through a little bit of pain on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero could play for Manchester City, while Ryan Mason indicated that Harry Kane could choose to give it a go despite a recent lower leg injury.

If Kane plays, interim manager Ryan Mason isn’t worried about rust or an ineffective performance like when the English star returned from a long-term injury to play the Champions League Final versus Liverpool.

From Football.London:

“I think it was completely different, because Harry had a very long time out injured before the Champions League final. Like I say, I don’t know if Harry is going to be available for training tomorrow, let alone the game on Sunday. But, if he is, then it’s a quick turnaround. A week without training is not a problem for someone in Harry’s condition. But I think we are going to have to assess it later tonight, early on tomorrow morning, and see if we can get him onto the pitch.”

As for Aguero and KDB, Guardiola kept his comments short.

Yet reading between the lines seems to indicate that Aguero would only be available off the bench while De Bruyne may be deployed at the start of the final.

Guardiola said De Bruyne was feeling better and has trained for two days after missing the league win over Aston Villa, while Aguero is coming off a lengthier absence with more chance for a setback.

“Today was the first training session in the last two weeks,” Guardiola said. “Tomorrow is the last training session and we are going to decide.”

