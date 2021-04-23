Man City buys Brazilian phenom Kayky; Teammate reportedly close behind

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brazilian youth international Kayky has sealed a move to Manchester City, the Premier League club announced Friday, though he will not arrive in Manchester until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Kayky turns 18 in June and already has nine senior appearances for Brazilian stalwart Fluminense, scoring twice with an assist between eight league matches and a Copa Libertadores start versus River Plate.

Full name Kayky da Silva Chagas, the winger signs a five-year contract and the transfer will cost Man City around $12 million plus add-ons and Fluminense hangs onto 20 percent of any future transfer fee.

[ MORE: Kane, KDB, Aguero injury updates ]

City may soon announce a second purchase from Fluminese in the form of Metinho, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the midfielder heads to City Football Group club Troyes in Ligue 2 on loan from City.

Democratic Republic of Congo-born Metinho, full name, Abemly Meto Silu. He’s trained with the Brazilian youth national team and remains eligible to represent his birth country.

Metinho turned 18 on Friday, has just one senior appearance for Fluminese and is a defensive midfielder.

We know how Pep Guardiola brings along his teen phenoms slowly. Even after injuries forced him to play Gabriel Jesus early in his career, there’s been a more measured approach as time has gone on and Phil Foden was on a long road to stardom.

And City Football Group means we’re just as likely to see Metinho or Kayky with New York City FC as they mature than in the midfield with Rodri or on the right wing next to Kevin De Bruyne. But this is exciting stuff and not unlike what Real Madrid did in buying Brazilian teens Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Reinier at very young ages.

Vinicius is just now finding his best self, Reinier is with Dortmund on loan, and Rodrygo is finding regular playing time at Madrid.

Some silky, silky skills here:

Manchester City are set to sign also Metinho [2003, Brazilian midfielder] from Fluminense in the same deal with Kayky. The agreement has been reached for €5m + add ons. 🔵🇧🇷 #MCFC Metinho will sign a 5-years contract with City Group and then join Troyes on loan. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/zqmfeN4BZX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola