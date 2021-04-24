Aston Villa – West Brom: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

West Bromwich Albion needs to avenge a 3-0 shellacking early in Sam Allardyce’s tenure at the Hawthorns by beating Europe-chasing Aston Villa on Sunday (start time 2pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

It’s about the only hope the Baggies have of keeping their high-odds Premier League survival run going, and West Brom hasn’t beaten its derby rivals since 2019 in the Championship. Their last Premier League defeat of VIlla was in September 2015.

West Brom is nine points back of safety with six matches to play, three behind 18th-place Fulham. Allardyce will need to claim some unlikely wins along the way but the derby vibes may put this one in play, especially with Jack Grealish still out with his calf problem.

Villa could climb into ninth with a win and still has European hopes thanks to a pair of matches left with Everton, currently eighth, and the knowledge that Dean Smith’s Villans have played fewer matches than any club above them.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa v West Brom this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa

QUESTIONABLE: Wesley (fitness) | OUT: Matty Cash (suspended), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee), Jack Grealish (calf)

West Brom

Branislav Ivanovic (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (-112) | West Brom (+290) | Draw (+255)

Prediction

We might see goals, though Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez have proven themselves capable of doing more defensively than anyone on Allardyce’s crew. Look for goals from both teams but the Baggies’ safety odds sinking to nearly zero. Aston Villa 2-1 WBA.

How to watch Aston Villa – West Brom and start time

Kickoff time: 2pm ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

