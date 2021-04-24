Ex-Manchester United star Nani’s backheel nabs Orlando equalizer (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 24, 2021, 8:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

When you consider the confidence and cool required to rock Nani’s hairstyle, it’s no surprise the calm he showed in dispatching a highlight-reel finish on Friday.

Orlando City drew Sporting KC 1-1 on the night, with ex-Manchester United man Nani scoring with a backheel finish in front of goal.

It was a terrific equalizer to match a fine Gianluca Busio goal, the USMNT teen prospect hitting a low shot through traffic and inside the near post (How he wasn’t in the Olympic qualifying squad, we can’t know).

[ MORE: Man City buys Fluminense teen phenom ]

“It’s always nice to score goals like that because it’s like a release of a lot of stress,” Nani said.

The 34-year-old Portugal national team centurion is in his third season with Orlando and has been very good, scoring his first MLS Cup Playoffs goal last season as the Lions upset NYCFC before losing to New England.

He has 22 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, his 60th game arriving Friday evening, and Orlando City has drawn both of its matches to start 2021.

Somewhere in England, Daryl Dike approves.

More Premier League

Konate to Liverpool
Konate to Liverpool: Report says Reds to meet $42M release clause
Klopp
Klopp on Liverpool collapse: “In a specific way, we don’t fight...
Liverpool - Newcastle
Three things we learned from Liverpool – Newcastle