Klopp on Liverpool collapse: “In a specific way, we don’t fight enough”

Jurgen Klopp isn’t making excuses after Liverpool blew another chance to make a top four statement, this time wasting an overruled stoppage-time concession by allowing one that stood in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

The Reds, for what it’s worth, were very lively but missed the net many times and were saved eight times by Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before Joe Willock was again a late hero to boost Newcastle toward almost certain safety.

“I don’t think you can create much more or better chances,” Klopp said. “We kept them alive. They deserved the goal because they scored another one a few minutes before but [it didn’t count] because of the new rules. But we don’t take this present. It’s really tough to take.”

Liverpool led on a Mohamed Salah third-minute goal but couldn’t solve Dubravka a second time. The Reds appeared to get a huge reprieve when Callum Wilson’s equalizer was legally but unfairly taken off the board.

That’s when Willock smashed a loose ball off of Fabinho and behind Alisson for 1-1.

“Why it happened? I don’t know,” Klopp said. “But look, I saw, so we just have to keep the ball. In a specific way, we don’t fight enough. It’s not when we make a mistake. We had 70 percent of the ball and we should have 80. There are moments. We create enough chances, didn’t score with them, we have to create more and use them.”

Klopp isn’t going to be bothered talking about next season’s Champions League. A win would’ve propelled Liverpool into fourth, but instead the Reds will finish the weekend no higher tban sixth.

“If you deserve it, you deserve it,” Klopp said. “I didn’t see us that we deserved today playing Champions League next year. We have five games. We learn or we don’t play Champions League.”

Liverpool next heads to Manchester United before hosting Southampton, then going to West Brom and Burnley before finishing the season at home to Crystal Palace.

Yes they’ve had injuries that would’ve stymied any team’s title charge, but if they don’t reach the Champions League, it will be 100 percent their fault.

