Konate to Liverpool: Report says Reds to meet $42M release clause

RB Leipzig’s back line is going to look mighty different next season, now how about Liverpool’s center back corps?

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool has agreed terms with Leipzig center back Ibrahima Konate, who has partnered with soon-to-be Bayern back Dayot Upamecano to create a terrific partnership in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old Konate will cost Liverpool around $42 million if and when they pay his release clause.

Konate, perhaps fittingly given the problems at Anfield this season, is coming off a year with multiple injury absences.

This sort of a move needs to be viewed independently of Liverpool’s long injury problems, as Konate is the sort of player who will be viewed as a long-term piece for most clubs.

Like Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott in the transfer market and the use of Curtis Jones and — even by emergency — Nathaniel Phillips, Liverpool is grooming players for to be ready if and when their aging stars move onto the next step.

Funny thing is that it’s Liverpool’s attack that has let the Reds down this year. Klopp’s crew scored 2.24 goals per PL match last season and allowed 1.16. This year the latter’s total has grown a bit to 1.18, but the goals scored is down to 1.41.

Part of that goes to having to play differently without Virgil van Dijk as a safety net, but certainly not enough to lay the blame solely on defensive injuries.

