Premier League, WSL to join English football social media boycott

The Premier League, the Professional Footballers Association, the Women’s Super League and pretty much all of English football is uniting for a social media blackout next weekend, taking a stand against the discriminatory abuse of players and others online.

It’s the latest proactive show of unity in English football, which has been kneeling after the opening kickoffs of its matches for months in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and a stand against racism.

The boycott will run from just before kickoff of Friday’s afternoon matches through the end of action on Monday, meaning all of the Premier League’s Matchday 34 will not feature updates during the games.

Matches next weekend include consequential ones including Manchester United – Liverpool, Everton – Aston Villa, and Chelsea – Fulham.

The release demands more accountability from social media companies, who will certainly feel the sting of lower traffic without PL-related posts from clubs and players on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Here’s the full statement:

“The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA will unite for a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Friday 30 April to 23:59 BST on Monday 3 May, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.”

