The Hornets will be back buzzing around the Premier League next season, as Watford were promoted straight back to the top-flight.

After being relegated in the 2019-20 season, the Hertfordshire club bounced straight back as Xisco Munoz led them to automatic promotion with two games of the Championship season to go.

They beat Millwall 1-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to seal promotion, as Ismaila Sarr’s early penalty kick was enough to grab the win they needed.

Watford join Norwich, who were also relegated last season, in moving back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Xisco took charge of Watford in December and has lost just four of his 23 league games in charge to lead them to promotion in his first few months as a manager in England.

The Spanish coach has leaned on Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and a solid defensive unit to gain promotion and they managed to keep hold of most of their top players after relegation.

The Canaries and Hornets will now battle it out to see who wins the title in England’s second-tier. Norwich sit top on 93 points with two games to go, while Watford sit second on 88 points.

Watford have Brentford and Swansea in their final two games, while Norwich face Reading and Barnsley.

Here is a look at the scenes at Vicarage Road as the win against Millwall sealed promotion.

🚨🐝📈 BREAKING: Congratulations to #WatfordFC, who are promoted straight back to the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/7Jtdbm6xSa — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 24, 2021

