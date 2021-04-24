Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Chelsea is an absolutely massive London derby on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hammers and Blues collide locked on the same number of points as they both battle for a top four finish.

Now there’s something we didn’t expect this season.

But fair play to David Moyes and West Ham, who are hanging on in the top four battle and with six games to go they are in fifth place heading into this weekend, only below fourth-place Chelsea on goal difference. They lost 3-2 at Newcastle last time out in a wild game, and are one of the most entertaining teams to watch, for neutrals, with goals galore in all of their games.

As for Chelsea, well, Thomas Tuchel has had a huge impact since arriving in January as they reached the Champions League semifinal and FA Cup final, as well as being back in the top four. Just. Goals have been hard to come by for the Blues, as they drew 0-0 with Brighton last time out, but defensively they have been brilliant.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Chelsea, as there is now a bran new dimension to this bitter rivalry.

Live analysis, updates from the London Stadium

Analysis, reaction

Thanks for joining me in east London! Chelsea take control of their top four destiny, while West Ham looked destined to now battle for a Europa League spot. A fiercely contested London derby was decided by Timo Werner. Good night from this side of the pond!

FULL TIME! Oh no, Tammy Abraham. Somehow heads over with seconds to go. Doesn’t matter. Chelsea win 1-0 to strengthen their grip on top four. Moyes does not look happy. Back-to-back losses for West Ham. Another shutout win for Chelsea. Their top four dream is well on track under Tuchel.

RED CARD! Fabian Balbuena is sent off. His studs caught Ben Chilwell’s calf on the follow through as he cleared the ball. VAR told referee Chris Kavanagh to look at the pitch-side monitor, and he has sent Balbuena off. Not too sure about that one. At all. Seems harsh on Balbuena.

Christian Pulisic is off. Hakim Ziyech is on. The American doesn’t look too happy to come off. Tuchel gives him a high five. He’s played okay today. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Changes for West Ham Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini on for Noble and Fornals. Hammers going for it. Hammer time, if you will… I’ll see myself out.

CLOSE! Mount bends a shot towards the top corner that Fabianski saves and he gathers the loose ball just before Pulisic. Good stop. Fabianski then denies Werner.

SO CLOSE! Jesse Lingard loops a lovely effort just wide after Mount blocked a shot from Fredericks. West Ham having a real go now.

OH NO! Timo, Timo, Timo. It would be too much for him to score twice in one game. Mason Mount’s shot is pushed out to Werner and he’s 4 yards out… but somehow shoots wide. Should be 2-0 to Chelsea. A big chance missed as a huge groan, and a few chuckles, go up from the press box here. Tuchel is not impressed, and has been shouting from the sidelines at Chelsea’s defensive shape.

SECOND HALF! We have kicked off again, and that was a key goal for Chelsea in their top four push. Werner has worked so hard, and Chelsea have that extra bit of quality in attack.

GOALLLL! Timo Werner taps home, his first PL goal since February, and just his second since November. And he did all the hard work there. Werner held it up, played it to Pulisic who found Chilwell out wide. Chilwell crossed and Werner tapped home. Chelsea lead right on half time!

OHHHH! VAR check… but no handball on Cesar Azpilicueta, who blocked the shot as a West Ham set piece caused havoc. Hammers putting the pressure on now. Edouard Mendy playing some risky passes out of the back too.

Chelsea look more dangerous and are having a lot of the ball but West Ham are hanging in there. Moyes is urging his team to get higher up the pitch. Aside from a few counters, they haven’t had much.

CHANCES! Dangerous break from West Ham, as Chilwell was caught in possession. Bowen couldn’t release Lingard in time, as he was offside. Mount then fires a shot on goal which Fabianski saves. This is bright!

KICK OFF! We are off and running and Chelsea are dominating. Timo Werner lifts a shot over the bar after good work from Mason Mount. Chelsea lively early on here. Good movement from Werner.

Team news is intriguing as Balbuena comes in as Antonio, Rice and Creswell miss out. Chelsea start Pulisic, Mount and Werner in a speedy looking attack.

Amazing songs blasting out over the speakers here.

Hello from a sunny east London! What a game we have coming up.

Team news

West Ham are without two key men in Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, and that will always be a big blow. That said, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen have stepped in well and David Moyes isn’t making any excuses. Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell also miss out, while Craig Dawson is suspended and red-hot Jesse Lingard is fit to start.

Here's how we line up today against @ChelseaFC…#WHUCHE — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 24, 2021

Tuchel has a few injury concerns as Mateo Kovacic is out with a thigh injury, but Thiago Silva is fit to start. USMNT’s Christian Pulisic starts with Mason Mount and Timo Werner up top.

Prediction

This is such a tough game to call, but I’m going for the upset. West Ham like to score early and then sit back and defend, and I don’t think Chelsea will create many chances against them. West Ham 2-1 Chelsea.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

